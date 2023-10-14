Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.46. 19,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 48,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

