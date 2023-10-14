SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading 1.5% Higher

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 154,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 119,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

SuRo Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 1,488.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 308,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 179,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 157.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

