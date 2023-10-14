Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares in the company, valued at $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,264. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after purchasing an additional 768,621 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

