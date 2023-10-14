Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

