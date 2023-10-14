Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.