Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,514 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.