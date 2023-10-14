Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $726,382.11 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and $726,382.11 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.60 or 0.00805043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00126104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014499 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

