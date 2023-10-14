T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

