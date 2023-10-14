Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.