Talbot Financial LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

