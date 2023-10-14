Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKT

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.