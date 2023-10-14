Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 341,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

