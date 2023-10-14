Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

