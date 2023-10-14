TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

