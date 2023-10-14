Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Handelsbanken raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $679.83 million for the quarter.
Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
