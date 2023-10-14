Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.27.

Shares of TFX opened at $189.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $186.90 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

