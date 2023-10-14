Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.12. 102,296,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

