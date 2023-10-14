Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $266.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $290.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.90. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

