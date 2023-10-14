Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $609,600 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.