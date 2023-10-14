Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.24 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.