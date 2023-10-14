The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

AES opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.20%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

