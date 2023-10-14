The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.