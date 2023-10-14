The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.