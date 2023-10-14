The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $440.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day moving average of $329.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $299.07 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

