The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

