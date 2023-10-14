The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.