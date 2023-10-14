The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

