The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

