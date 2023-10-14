Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 3.7% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,502,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 308,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $93.12. 2,544,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

