Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,047 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,475. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

