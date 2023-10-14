Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.40. 1,651,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

