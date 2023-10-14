Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

