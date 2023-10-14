Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 72,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,242. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

