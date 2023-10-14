Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 513 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VGT traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.04. The company had a trading volume of 992,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $300.35 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

