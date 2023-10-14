Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.21.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

