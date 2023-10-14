Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 188,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 1,653,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

