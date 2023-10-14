Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,050. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.