Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

GD traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.04. 2,151,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

