Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $88.68. 2,349,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,067. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.