Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.26. The stock had a trading volume of 869,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,382. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.41 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

