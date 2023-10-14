Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYGO. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of TYGO opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tigo Energy

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $166,650.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

