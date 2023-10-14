Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 136 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Ecolab by 4.1% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 130.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 25.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $164.63 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.98.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.