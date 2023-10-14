Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.