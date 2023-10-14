Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 269 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 29.3% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

