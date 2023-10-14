Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,973 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.