Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

DD stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.