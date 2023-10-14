Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.59 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $674.20 and its 200 day moving average is $680.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

