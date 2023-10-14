Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,781.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,879.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,946.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
