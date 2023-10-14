Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.