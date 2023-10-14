Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

